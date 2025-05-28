Suarez (4-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Atlanta, allowing four hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The eight Ks were a season high for the southpaw as he reeled off his fourth straight win and fourth straight quality start, while extending his scoreless streak to 13.2 innings. Suarez got a late start to the campaign due to back trouble and had a rough 2025 debut against Arizona on May 4, but since then he's been impressive, producing a 1.01 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB in 26.2 innings during his win streak. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Brewers.