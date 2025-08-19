Suarez (9-6) allowed two runs on four hits and no walks over 6.2 innings to earn the win Monday against Seattle. He struck out 10.

Suarez reached the double-digit K mark for the first time this season out of 19 total starts, as he generated a solid 13 whiffs out of his 102 pitches. The Philadelphia southpaw blanked the Mariners over 6.2 frames but then gave up a solo homer and a hit-by-pitch to wrap his performance (the stranded runner subsequently scored on a homer conceded by reliever Jordan Romano). Through 119 total innings, Suarez has pitched to a 3.25 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 111:29 K:BB while allowing 10 long balls. The 29-year-old is slated to make his next start at home against the Nationals this weekend.