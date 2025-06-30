Suarez (7-2) yielded a run on four hits and a walk over seven innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over Atlanta.

Suarez was tagged with a solo home run by Sean Murphy in the second inning but was otherwise dominant in the rivalry matchup. Suarez did not allow another runner to reach scoring position and forced 14 swinging strikes, including seven with his cutter. He's thrown at least seven innings in five straight outings, registering a 1.26 ERA during that stretch. Suarez owns a terrific 2.00 ERA with a 67:17 K:BB through 72 innings this season. He's currently in line to face the Reds at home next weekend.