Suarez (1-0) spun five innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen to pick up the victory in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS.

Aaron Nola drew the start for the Phillies but was lifted after two scoreless frames in favor of Suarez. The left-hander served up a solo home run to the first batter he faced in Tommy Edman, but Suarez settled in after that, holding the Dodgers off the scoreboard on four hits and one walk while striking out five. It's unlikely Suarez will be available to pitch for the rest of the NLDS, but he'll either be part of the Phillies' rotation or continue to operate in a bulk relief role should his team advance to the NLCS.