Suarez (7-4) took the loss against the Angels on Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Suarez was mostly undone by a five-run second inning but struggled throughout the contest, throwing just 58 of 100 pitches for strikes while issuing four walks for the first time in 14 starts. It marked a rare hiccup for the southpaw, who hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in an outing since his season debut. He'll carry a 2.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 82:26 K:BB across 88 innings into a road matchup with the Yankees next weekend.