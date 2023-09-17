Suarez (3-6) earned the win over St. Louis on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Suarez had shaky control in the outing, throwing just 63 of 106 pitches for strikes and tying a season high with four walks. However, he was able to mostly navigate around trouble, leaving the bases loaded in the third inning before retiring 10 of the final 12 batters he faced. This was Suarez's first win in three starts since returning from a hamstring injury Sept. 1, and he's posted a 3.31 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB over 16.1 innings during that stretch.