Suarez improved to 5-4 on the season in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing three runs on six hits in 5.2 innings while striking out five batters and walking three.

A single-game ERA of 4.76 and a single-game WHIP of 1.59 are hardly impressive numbers, but Suarez did what he needed to do in a game in which the Phillies took a 2-0 lead before he even stepped onto the mound. For most of his outing, his performance was better than his final line suggests, as an RBI double by Lane Thomas in the third inning represented his only blemish through five frames. He was chased from the game in the fifth inning, however, after allowing a two-run homer by Josh Bell followed by a single from Maikel Franco. Suarez will try to lower his mediocre 4.43 ERA next Thursday against the Padres.