Suarez (ebow) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Saturday in Coors Field.

It's not an ideal venue for Suarez's first start of 2023, but at least he's back and healthy. The 27-year-old southpaw logged a 1.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and five strikeouts in nine innings across three rehab appearances. He built up to five innings in his final rehab outing, so he could go deep enough to qualify for the win in Colorado.