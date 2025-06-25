Suarez (6-2) took the loss Tuesday against Houston, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 7.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Suarez was locked in a pitchers' duel with Framber Valdez, with no runs being scored until Suarez yielded a solo homer to Cooper Hummel in the bottom of the eighth inning. Suarez has pitched at least seven innings in four consecutive starts, boasting a 1.26 ERA and a 26:6 K:BB across 28.2 innings during that stretch. He's slated to make his next start Sunday against Atlanta.