Suarez (11-6) picked up the win Thursday against the Brewers, allowing six hits and two walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Suarez has now given up one run or zero while throwing at least five innings in three straight starts. The left-hander has also logged a quality start in three of his last four outings, and he's worked at least five frames in eight consecutive appearances as well. Suarez boasts a 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 128:32 K:BB over his 137 innings, and he's next in line for a stiff assignment against a Mets team with an .845 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of August.