Suarez allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks over five innings Saturday against the Reds. He didn't factor in the decision.

Suarez was unable to cover seven-plus frames for a sixth consecutive start, but he limited Cincinnati to a Will Benson solo homer before being pulled at 80 pitches. Manager Rob Thomsen said the left-hander was on a pitch count of 85 pitches due to his recent heavy workload, per the Associated Press. Suarez surrendered seven runs during his first start of the campaign but has given up just 10 earned runs in his past 11 outings. A matchup with the Padres likely awaits for his final appearance before the All-Star break next weekend.