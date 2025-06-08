Suarez (4-1) was tagged with the loss against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings.

After yielding an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen in the first, Suarez kept Pittsburgh off the board over the next five innings and faced the minimum number of batters in three of those frames. However, the veteran southpaw lost the lead for the Phillies in the seventh, when he gave up a solo home run to Henry Davis, and Suarez didn't get enough run support to avoid his first loss of the season. Still, Suarez has logged a quality start in each of his last six starts and sports a 2.70 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB across 43.1 innings this season. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Blue Jays.