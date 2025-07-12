Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Takes third loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez (7-3) allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out five over 6.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Padres.
Suarez wasn't at his best Friday, but the damage was limited to the second inning. This was the first time since June 7 against the Pirates that Suarez has allowed multiple runs, though it was his sixth straight start allowing one earned run or less. For the season, he's pitched to a 1.94 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 78:22 K:BB across 83.2 innings through 13 starts. Suarez figures to make his next start during the Phillies' first series after the All-Star break, which would line him up for a home matchup against the Angels.
