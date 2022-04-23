Saurez allowed one run on four hits and three walks over 4.2 frames in Friday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

The lone run to score against Suarez was Hunter Renfroe's sacrifice fly in the third frame. He threw 55 of 89 pitches for strikes and forced eight whiffs in the outing. The 26-year-old southpaw is now sporting a 4.38 ERA with a 9:7 K:BB through 12.1 innings this season. Suarez is projected to start at home against the Rockies next week.