Suarez allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Suarez wasn't at his best, allowing a solo home run to Max Muncy and a pair of sacrifice flies to Mookie Betts, but it was still enough for a quality start. This was the first time in five starts Suarez has allowed multiple runs -- he's surrendered just four runs over 30 innings in that span. For the season, he's produced a 2.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 145:37 K:BB through 149 innings over 24 starts. The veteran southpaw is projected for a home start versus the Marlins next week if the Phillies continue to deploy a six-man rotation.