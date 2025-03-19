Suarez underwent tests after feeling tightness in his back Sunday, one day after pitching in an intrasquad game, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson contends that the back issue is "not as bad" as the one that cost Suarez more than a month of action during the second half last season. However, he will not start Friday's Grapefruit League game versus the Blue Jays and more will be known about his status within the next 2-to-3 days. If Suarez is not ready for the start of the season, Joe Ross could slide into the Phillies' rotation in his place.