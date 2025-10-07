Suarez (thigh) will follow starter Aaron Nola in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Suarez hasn't pitched since his last start of the regular season Sept. 27 against the Twins, when he exited after being struck by a comebacker. Nola will be tasked with starting Wednesday's matchup, but considering the Phillies are facing elimination, Suarez could be called on at any time.