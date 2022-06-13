Suarez (4-4) allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Arizona.

Suarez coughed up three runs in the first inning but he then settled in to throw three scoreless frames. The 26-year-old was then knocked out of the contest in the fifth inning after Christian Walker's RBI double. After going 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA through his first seven starts, Suarez is 0-3 with an unsightly 5.48 ERA over his last five outings. He's projected to take the mound in Washington next week.