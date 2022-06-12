Muzziotti is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Reading with a hamstring strain, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
He hit .250/.333/.417 with zero home runs and zero steals in eight games before suffering the injury. Muzziotti is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Clearwater soon.
