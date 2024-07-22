Phillips (2-0) picked up the win Sunday against Pittsburgh, allowing four hits and a walk with three strikeouts during six scoreless innings.

Phillips was outstanding in his second career start, keeping the Pirates without an extra-base hit and generating his first quality start. The 26-year-old has been a worthy stand-in fifth starter for the Phillies and boasts a 2.81 ERA and a 15:1 K:BB across 16.0 innings in three big-league appearances. With Taijuan Walker (finger) not expected back until August, Phillips is lined up for another start, which should come during a three-game series against the Guardians next weekend.