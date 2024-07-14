Phillips (1-0) earned the win against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Phillips allowed two runs over his first six innings but stumbled in the seventh, yielding two more runs without recording an out. He threw an impressive 51 strikes on 79 pitches with 11 whiffs and pitched well enough to secure the first win of his career. It remains to be seen what the rookie's role will be after the All-Star break, but he has a good shot to stay in the mix until either Taijuan Walker (finger) or Spencer Turnbull (lat) return from the injured list.