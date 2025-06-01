default-cbs-image
Canario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

He'll hit the bench for the second time in the series while the Pirates hand Tommy Pham another start in left field. Canario still looks to be the Pirates' preferred option at the position, as he holds a 124-point edge in OPS over Pham for the season.

