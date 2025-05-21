Canario will start in right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

With Andrew McCutchen getting a breather for the afternoon game and with Bryan Reynolds occupying the designated-hitter spot, the Pirates will have room at the corner-outfield spots for both Canario and Tommy Pham. However, the Pirates are seemingly prioritizing Canario ahead of Pham when McCutchen is in the lineup, as Canario will pick up his seventh start in the Bucs' last eight games, while Pham is getting just his third start during that stretch. Canario owns a modest .654 OPS on the season, but that still represents a big upgrade over the .481 OPS that Pham has provided.