Pirates' Alexander Canario: Sitting amid struggles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Canario has struck out at a 40 percent clip and has produced a .546 OPS over his last 10 games, and his poor contact rate is beginning to cost him some playing time. He'll hit the bench for the third time in five games while Tommy Pham gets the nod in left field in his place.
