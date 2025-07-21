Heaney (4-9) yielded seven runs on nine hits and two walks over four-plus innings Sunday, striking out one and taking a loss against the White Sox.

Heaney struggled right out of the gate Sunday, coughing up four runs in the first inning. All four runs came via the long ball; Miguel Vargas ripped a three-run shot before Mike Tauchman knocked a solo homer just two pitches later. The White Sox later scored another run in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth, all being charged to Heaney. Heaney produced a 3.33 ERA through his first 14 starts of the year but has been tagged with 28 runs over his last 23.2 frames, driving his season ERA up to 5.03 across 102 innings. Heaney is 1-6 with a 7.58 ERA over his last 10 outings. Heaney is projected for a home matchup against the Diamondbacks next weekend.