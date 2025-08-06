Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Early hook in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heaney did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Giants, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
Heaney cruised through four innings before giving up a solo homer in the fifth. The veteran southpaw was lifted at 76 pitches to avoid a third trip through the Giants' lineup, marking the fourth time in his past five starts he's failed to complete five frames. He'll carry a 4.77 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 80:36 K:BB across 115 innings into a road matchup with the Brewers early next week.
