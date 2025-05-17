Heaney didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Phillies after giving up one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters in five innings.

Heaney pitched well enough to deserve the win Friday and was on his way to taking it home before the Pirates' bullpen gave up the lead in the seventh inning. The 33-year-old southpaw still dropped his ERA to 3.02 with his performance and will now look to pick up his first win since April 23 when he faces the Reds at home next week.