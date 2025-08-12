Heaney (5-10) took the loss Monday against the Brewers, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out three.

It was Heaney's third straight start with fewer than five innings, and he gave up at least five runs for the fifth time in his last 10 outings. The veteran left-hander has thrown at least five frames on just just two occasions over that latter period, during which he owns a hideous 8.19 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB across 40.2 innings. With a difficult task at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on tap for this weekend, Heaney doesn't set up as the most attractive streaming option for his next appearance.