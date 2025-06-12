Heaney (calf) is listed as the Pirates' probable pitcher for Thursday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Heaney experienced cramping in his left calf during his most recent start last Saturday against the Phillies, but the Pirates never suggested that he was at any real risk of missing his next turn through the rotation. After inking a one-year, $5.25 million deal over the winter, Heaney has proven to be an excellent value signing for the Pirates. He enters Thursday's contest having gone 3-4 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 52:24 K:BB over 72.1 innings through his first 13 starts.