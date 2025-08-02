Heaney took a no-decision after throwing 3.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out one, during Friday's 17-16 loss to the Rockies.

Despite getting a nine-run lead to work with before even taking the mound for the first time, Heaney was unable to ride that run support to a win, failing to reach the requisite five innings required in order to qualify and also allowing the first four runs of what would become a 17-run day for Colorado. The left-hander struggled to put away Rockies batters and keep his pitch count down, picking up his third start striking out one or fewer batters all season. The 30-year-old is up to a 4.89 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 110.1 innings pitched on the year. He is slated to face the Giants at home in his next start.