Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Throws five scoreless in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heaney (5-9) earned the win against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing two hits and no walks with four strikeouts over five innings.
Heaney threw 47 of 71 pitches for strikes, generating 10 whiffs and limiting the Diamondbacks to just three hard-hit balls. It was a much-needed effort for the 34-year-old, who had allowed 14 earned runs over nine innings in his previous three starts. He'll take a 4.79 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 78:35 K:BB across 107 innings into a road matchup with the Rockies next weekend.
