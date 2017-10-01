Pirates' Chris Bostick: Gets nod against Nats
Bostick will make his third start at second base in seven games Sunday against Washington.
He'll bat leadoff against lefty Gio Gonzalez. Formerly of the Nationals' organization, Bostick has three hits in seven at-bats as a starter and has shown energy atop the order. He's playing for a backup spot in 2018 after hitting .294/.362/.418 in 549 plate appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis.
