Pirates' Chris Bostick: Headed to Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Bostick to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Bostick was vying for a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster as a reserve infielder but never gained much momentum with those efforts after going 6-for-35 (.171 average) at the dish during Grapefruit League action. The 24-year-old should handle a full-time role at Indianapolis to begin the season and could earn another look with the big club later on in 2018 when injuries hit the infield, but his lack of standout tools don't make him an especially interesting prospect.
