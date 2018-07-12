Bostick underwent an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago and is expected to be activated from Triple-A Indianapolis' 7-day disabled list before the end of the month, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Bostick was hitting .291/.343/.437 across 285 plate appearances at Indianapolis this season prior to being shut down in late June following the procedure. The 25-year-old possesses a spot on the 40-man roster and could be recalled from Triple-A when rosters expand in September to offer the Pirates another utility option.