Pirates' Chris Bostick: Returns from appendectomy
Bostick (appendectomy) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Bostick was sidelined for just under a month after requiring the emergency appendectomy in late June. The infielder has since appeared in three games for Indianapolis, collecting four hits over 13 at-bats.
