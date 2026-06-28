Pirates' Gregory Soto: Blows save, takes loss Saturday

Soto (4-2) blew a save and took the loss against the Reds on Saturday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Soto was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and surrendered a go-ahead three-run homer with two outs. It continued a rough June for the 31-year-old, who's yielded runs in four of eight outings and owns a 12.15 ERA for the month. On the year, he's 11-for-15 in save chances with a 3.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across 34.1 innings.