Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Pirates' Gregory Soto: Blows save, takes loss Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Soto (4-2) blew a save and took the loss against the Reds on Saturday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Soto was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and surrendered a go-ahead three-run homer with two outs. It continued a rough June for the 31-year-old, who's yielded runs in four of eight outings and owns a 12.15 ERA for the month. On the year, he's 11-for-15 in save chances with a 3.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across 34.1 innings.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!