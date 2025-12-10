Soto signed a one-year, $7.75 million contract with the Pirates on Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Soto improved in nearly every major statistical category in 2025, finishing the regular season with a 4.18 ERA and 1.43 WHIP alongside 22 holds and a 70:24 K:BB over 60.1 innings between the Orioles and Mets. He'll receive a $2.4 million raise upon moving to the Pirates and is likely to remain in a high-leverage role; however, the majority of save opportunities will presumably continue going to Dennis Santana.