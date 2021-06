Stallings went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and two runs in Friday's 11-10 win over Cleveland.

He's hitting .294 with three extra-base hits in his last four starts. Prior to then, Stallings was mired in a 7-for-48 slump. For the season, the catcher is slashing .230/.320/.402 with five homers, 28 RBI and 22:37 BB:K.