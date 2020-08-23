Stallings went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI in Saturday's 12-5 victory over the Brewers.

The home run was his first in 2020. Stalling hit six homers in 191 at-bats as a rookie in 2019. He's also collected two hits in each of his last three straight starts, pushing his batting average to .313. Stallings, who went unclaimed on waivers last season, continues to see the bulk of playing time, ahead of John Ryan Murphy.