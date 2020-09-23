site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Comes up big Tuesday
Stallings hit a walk-off homer in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Cubs.
He was slashing just .140/.224/.279 in 49 plate appearances in September prior to Tuesday. Stallings is batting .252 overall, however, and continues to provide Pittsburgh with stellar defense.
