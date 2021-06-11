site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Day off Friday
Stallings will sit Friday against the Brewers, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
Stallings sits for the third time in five games. He's hit just .163/.200/.233 over his last 12 contests. Michael Perez will start behind the plate in his absence.
