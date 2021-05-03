Stallings is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Stallings sits for the second time in the last three games, though he's still the clear starter behind the plate for the Pirates, starting 20 of the team's 28 games thus far. Michael Perez will get the nod in his absence.
