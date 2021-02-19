Stallings enters the 2021 campaign as the team's clear-cut starter behind the plate, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

The 31-year-old, who slashed .248/.326/.376 in 143 plate appearances, led the NL in innings caught (345.1) while finishing second in the Gold Glove voting. His .702 OPS was slightly above the league average (.695) for catchers. He's never caught more than 700 innings, but is ready for the challenge. "My body really held up well," he said. "I felt good. So I was really encouraged about that. I don't think anything will change." Newly acquired catchers Michael Perez and Tony Wolters are expected to compete for Stallings' back-up job.