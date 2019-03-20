Stallings left Wednesday's game against the Twins with a stiff neck, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Stalling's exit is being called precautionary, so it doesn't sound as though he'll miss much time. The Pirates will hope he's able to return soon, as he'll be needed as temporary backup catcher with Elias Diaz not expected to be built up to speed by Opening Day due to a lengthy illness-related absence.

