site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-jacob-stallings-gets-breather-769194 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Gets breather
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stallings is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Stallings is receiving some routine maintenance with Pittsburgh wrapping up its series in Cincinnati with a day game. Michael Perez will catch Chad Kuhl in the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 9 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read