site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-jacob-stallings-gets-breather | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Gets breather
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stallings is not in Sunday's lineup against the Reds.
Stallings homered in Saturday's game, but will get a breather after starting the first two games of the series. John Ryan Murphy takes over behind the plate and will bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read