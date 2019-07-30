Stallings will start at catcher and bat eighth Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Since the beginning of July, Stallings has slashed .273/.333/.394 in 36 plate appearances. He's also started nine of the team's last 17 games, earning at least an equal timeshare behind the plate with Elias Diaz. Stallings offers little in the way of power or speed but he does feature a career .303 batting average in 142 at-bats.

