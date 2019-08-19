Stallings is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Stallings battled a migraine early last week but returned to start two of the Pirates' three games against the Cubs, including Sunday's 7-1 loss in the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa. Though Stallings appears to have secured the top spot on the Pirates' depth chart at catcher, he'll cede a turn behind the plate to Elias Diaz in the series opener.