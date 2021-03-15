Stallings went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.
Stallings, who's set to serve as the team's starting catcher, is batting .333 in 12 spring at-bats. Better known for his defense, the 31-year-old holds a career .262 batting average in 382 at-bats in the big leagues.
