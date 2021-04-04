Stallings is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
After catching the first two games, Stallings will give way to Michael Perez behind the plate with right-hander Mitch Keller on the mound for Pittsburgh. Stallings is 2-for-7 with a walk, a double and three strikeouts so far this season.
